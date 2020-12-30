Bhubaneswar: Legendary Odia music director Shantanu Mohapatra passes away. He was 82. Mohapatra lost his long battle with acute pneumonia and kidney ailment at 12.30 am, informed his son Kousik Mohapatra.

Mohapatra was associated with Odia music industry for over 50 years. He had directed music of many heart touching songs in several Odia movies.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday expressed grief on the death of eminent Odia music director Shantanu Mohapatra.

Related

comments