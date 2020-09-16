Leading Poet Gouri Shankar Tripathy No More

Bhubaneswar: Leading Odia poet Gouri Shankar Tripathy breathed his last on 16th September at the age of 83. He has authored more than twenty poetry books in Odia, besides ‘Jai Jagannath’, an extensive work on the rituals and history of the Jagannath temple.The medieval style of rhyme and rhythm was the speciality of his poetry in Odia.

He firmly believed that the birth place of Goutam Buddha was in Odisha and wrote several articles regarding this in leading journals. He also delivered a speech in Utkal Sahitya Samaj in support of his contention.

Gouri Shankar Tripathy also spent several years at the Jain Institute of Latur, Rajasthan conducting extensive research on relationship of Mahavir Jain with Odisha. He was employed as an executive of Odisha State Handloom Weaver’s Coop Ltd.

