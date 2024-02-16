Last-Minute Heroics: India Edges Past Ireland 1-0 in Men’s FIH Pro League Encounter

Bhubaneswar: In a nail-biting encounter at the FIH Pro League, India clinched victory against Ireland in the final moments, securing a hard-fought 1-0 win courtesy of a dramatic goal by Gurjant Singh.

Absolute suspense until the last second, and then BOOM! Gurjant Singh's last-minute magic lights up the field, securing a thrilling victory for India. India 🇮🇳 1 – Ireland 🇮🇪 0 Goal Scorers:

60' Singh Gurjant

pic.twitter.com/7vzK5M3bmR — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 16, 2024

Despite Ireland’s valiant defense that frustrated the Indian team throughout the match, it was Gurjant’s powerful strike from the top of the striking circle in the 60th minute that ultimately sealed the deal for the home side, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The match, characterized by intense exchanges and missed opportunities, saw India squander six penalty corners while Ireland, ranked 11th compared to India’s fourth position, capitalized on three penalty corners.

The victory, though hard-earned, underscores India’s resilience and determination on the international hockey stage. With this win, India reaffirms its position as a formidable contender in the FIH Pro League, showcasing the team’s ability to deliver under pressure and secure crucial victories.