KVB’s Total Business crosses Rs. 1,25,000 crores

Chennai : Karur Vysya Bank announced today as the bank crossed the milestone business figure of Rs. 1,25,000 crores. Total business constitutes the total deposits and advances of the Bank. While the total deposits of the bank stood at Rs. 68,676 cr. as on 31.03.2022, the total advances was at Rs. 58,086 cr., aggregating a total business of Rs. 1,26,762 cr.

Mr. Ramesh Babu, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank said, “This is a significant landmark in the 100 plus years history of the bank. We are thankful to all our customers, many of whom are second and third generation customers of our bank, for their trust and support. The employees of the bank have worked over the years to ensure sustained quality of customer service. Our approach is to offer our customers, need-specific, financial products / services by providing tailor-made solutions and a positive customer experience through delivery of quick and efficient services.”

Karur Vysya Bank was started in the year 1916 and today has a gamut of financial services, all under one roof, and service millions of customers across India. The bank innovates consistently to deliver value to its customers. The Bank has always been a frontrunner in adopting and leveraging on technology to offer products and services to its customers. The bank had a branch network of 789, ATM network of 1639 and 584 Recycler / Cash Deposit Machines across India.