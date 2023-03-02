KURKURE ONBOARDS SARA ALI KHAN AS ITS NEW BRAND AMBASSADOR

Bangalore : Kurkure, one of India’s most loved snack brands, has made a new addition to the brand family. Popular actress and Bollywood star, Sara Ali Khan, has been onboarded as the new brand ambassador. She made the announcement with an entertaining Instagram reel that shows her in her natural element. The reel received over 50K views in just 10 minutes of her reveal!

In true Sara style, she addresses the chatter around the masaledaar collaboration with a chatpati rhyme that has everyone smiling, “Toh kal maine share ki thi ek chatpati news. Fun, masala, masti, those are your clues. It’ll take away all your blues, no matter what flavour you choose… It’s time to tell you happily, Sara is now a part of the Kurkure family.”

As a brand, Kurkure has always been the family-entertainer with light-hearted humour and fun-filled moments. With its wide array of delicious products and innovative storytelling in the past 20+ years, the brand has transformed the simplest, most mundane moments into quirky, over-the-top ones. Synonymous to the brand, Sara Ali Khan is known for her fun and playful persona that adds a bit of masti in the daily lives of her fans.

Speaking on the unveil, Neha Prasad, Associate Director and Brand Lead, Kurkure said, “Bringing her expressive and entertaining persona, Sara makes for a great addition to Kurkure’s masaledaar family! Her exuberance and cheerfulness personify the Kurkure personality, and we are sure that audiences will love her as a brand ambassador. We believe that our partnership will not only increase brand reach, but also amplify our quirky messaging.”

Commenting on her association, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan said, “I am beyond excited to be a part of the Kurkure family! While I was growing up, I became a fan of the brand and loved watching their entertaining TVCs that kept all of us tickled. I cannot wait to be a part of the masti-filled campaigns that the brand has in store and look forward to bringing in my chatpata-pun to my darshaks and audience.”

Sara Ali Khan will be an active part of upcoming Kurkure campaigns and will promote the brand and products across all traditional and digital platforms in the country.