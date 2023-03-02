Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited enters Andaman and Nicobar Islands with Zone Connect Port Blair

Port Blair : Apeejay Surendra Park Hotels is proud to announce the launch of its first hotel in the Bay of Bengal – Zone Connect Port Blair.

Strategically located 15 minutes away from Veer Savarkar International Airport, Zone Connect Port Blair channels its ethos of being creative, interactive and contemporary in a destination rich in history, scenic beauty and white sandy beaches.

This fourth Zone Connect hotel is located in close proximity to key attractions like – Cellular Jail, Kalapaani Museum, Ross Island, Wandoor Sunset Beach, Chidiya Tapu all within a short driving distance.

The expanded network of direct flights from key cities Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad make it easily accessible from key cities across India.

The hotel has 24 well-appointed rooms promising a comfortable and indulgent stay. The hotel is home to Café C, an all-day dining; Co-Bar, a high-energy bar; Plunge – a pool; Grey Zone – an ideal space for holding meetings for 15 guests; and Poolside Lawn – a venue that can accommodate upto 500 people. The guests can explore their Zone Social Avatars – Adventurer, Foodie, Shutterbug, Networker, and Party Animal, while being surrounded by backwaters offering exquisite views.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Vikas Ahluwalia, General Manager & National Head, Zone by The Park Hotels, said, “We are delighted to enter Andaman and Nicobar Islands with the launch of our first hotel Zone Connect Port Blair for price-conscious design-conscious travellers. This hotel will be followed up by Zone by The Park Resort in Shaheed Dweep (Neil Island). We would like to thank our partners Genex Resorts – Mr. Arvind Kumar, Mr. Ram Kumar and Mr. T Raj Babu for this opportunity.”

Mr. Arvind Kumar, Director – Genex Resorts Private Limited shared his excitement and added, “We are extremely happy to partner with Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited. Our sister company is looking forward to extending the relationship with them other destinations across the country.”

Zone Connect is part of Zone by The Park brand which has a strong presence in Coimbatore, Jaipur, Chennai ORR, Bengaluru, Jodhpur, Jammu, Kolkata, Phalodi – Jodhpur. It is a mid-scale brand that channels its inimitable spirit and design ethos from Zone by The Park. The brand has three hotels operational in Coimbatore and Goa with upcoming hotels in New Delhi, Patna, Alibaug, Darjeeling, and Manali which are slated to open in the next few months.

About ASPHL:

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited (ASPHL) has five brands under it.

THE Park Hotels, pioneers of luxury boutique hotels, is present in India’s major cities and leisure destinations. Situated in prime locations, we at THE Park Hotels houses some of India’s most inventive restaurants, liveliest bars and happening nightclubs. We are present in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Navi Mumbai, New Delhi, and Visakhapatnam with an upcoming hotel in Pune.

THE Park Collection is intimate, personalized, and tailored to transmit an inimitable guest experience. It includes THE Park Calangute (Goa), THE Park Baga River (Goa), THE Denmark Tavern (Serampore, Kolkata) and a heritage hotel, THE Park Chettinad, which is partly opened, and upcoming Ran Baas in Patiala.

Zone by The Park is a mid-scale social catalyst brand, for design-conscious price-conscious guests. Zone has its presence in Coimbatore, Jaipur, Chennai ORR, Bengaluru, Jodhpur, Jammu, Kolkata, Phalodi – Jodhpur with upcoming hotels in Dimapur, Gopalpur –Odhisa , Amritsar, Muzzafarpur, Siliguri, Digha –West Bengal and Srinagar.

Flurys, over 96-year-old iconic patisserie from Park Street in Kolkata that has expanded to over 50 outlets across Kolkata, also has presence in Navi Mumbai and Delhi.