Bhubaneswar: KIIT University Student Pragyan Prasanti Sahu representing Odisha wins 100m hurdles Gold Medal in the 62nd National Open Athletics Championships 2023.

The 62nd National Open Athletics Championships 2023 is being held at Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium, Bengaluru from 11th – 15th October 2023. KIIT University student Pragyan Prasanti Sahu representing Odisha won the Gold Medal in the Women’s 100M Hurdles event by clocking 13:46s.

Pragyan is currently pursuing 2nd Year BA Sociology on sports quota at KIIT University and she thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for his constant support in her athletics journey.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated Pragyan for her Gold Medal and wished her all the very best for her future competitions.