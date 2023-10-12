Tata Steel’s FAMD Embarks on Green Logistics Path, Conducts Trial Run of EVs

Bhubaneswar : Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) launched the trial run of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in its logistics operations on Thursday. This strategic move aligns with the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability and marks a progressive shift towards a greener and sustainable logistic solution.

Aiming to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants associated with traditional fuel-based transportation methods, the steel major launched the trial run for movement of both Ferro Chrome and Reductant for its shorter haul sectors. The trial will be for a period of 12 days to understand the operational challenges, cost effectiveness and CO2 savings.

Flagging off the EV at the company’s Ferro Alloys Plant in Jajpur, Odisha, Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge, Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division, Tata Steel said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, we have always been committed to sustainable practices. The introduction of electric vehicles in our logistics operations will further help us in achieving carbon neutrality and promoting eco-friendly practices across the entire value chain.”

Expressing delight over the initiative, B.D. Nanda, Chief-Operations (FAPJa, FAPG, FAPA, SSPB), Tata Steel, said that the company will continue to explore and adopt innovative technologies that contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

The EV added to the fleet for first, middle and last mile deliveries, has the capacity to carry up to 42 tons weight and can effortlessly cover a remarkable distance of 140 km on a single charge. The vehicle carried Ferro Chrome from FAP Jajpur to ICD Kalinganagar on Thursday and is scheduled to carry Nut Coke from Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar Plant to FAP Jajpur the following day. Logistic partner for this endeavour was Exim Logistics Private Limited.

On successful implementation of Electric Vehicle, the company will be shortly conducting trial run of LNG powered vehicles for its various circuits.

Amit Choubey, Head, Logistics (FAMD), Himadri Patnaik, Managing Director, Exim Logistics, Alok Kumar Panda, Head, Ferro Alloys Plant, Jajpur, Soumya Basu, Area Manager, Logistics (FG), and Happy Patnaik, Manager, Logistics (Reductant) along with other key officials from Tata Steel were present at the flagging off ceremony.