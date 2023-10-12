Adani Foundation organises Udaan visit to Dhamra port for students

Dhamra : Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of Adani Group of companies, is organizing “Project Udaan” for the educational institutions in the vicinity of Adani Dhamra Port.

Udaan is a special project inspired by the life-changing story of Shri. Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group of Companies. The major objective of Udaan visits is to encourage young minds to develop an interest in all sorts of enterprises and to encourage them to dream big in life. The Adani Foundation believes that when students are given exposure, it helps them to understand their own potential and get motivated to work towards the same. The Udaan project is geared towards motivating the students of our country and encouraging them to achieve greatness as well as inculcating an entrepreneurial spirit in their lives. It is a learning-based initiative focusing on the UN’s fourth Sustainable Development Goal – Quality Education.

Under this Udaan project at Dhamra Port, students are given a chance to visit the sites under Dhamra Port Company Limited (DPCL) and Dhamra LNG Terminal Private Limited (DLTPL) to understand how the large scale business activities are carried out in the port and motivated to draw vision for their life.

Taking the journey forward, this year the foundation is planning to extend the opportunity to 1200 students from 20 schools in DPCL vicinity. As part of the exposure visits, a team of 57 students of Gram Panchayat High School, Karanpalli, led by two teachers visited DPCL and DLTPL today, the 12th October 2023.

Since 2017 in Odisha, the Adani Foundation has been organizing the “Udaan” visit to Adani Dhamra Port. Over the years, this initiative has welcomed over 10,000 students from 125 different Schools/ Colleges/ Technical & Management institutions.