 KIIT University & Sambalpur University emerge as Pool Toppers in East Zone Inter University Cricket (M) Tournament

The East Zone Inter University Cricket (Men) Tournament 2023-24 is jointly organized by KIIT – Deemed to be University & Gangadhar Meher University, Sambalpur from 14th – 21st February 2024. 38 teams are participating in the tournament with 3 Pool (A, B & C) matches held at GM University, Sambalpur and 1 Pool (D) matches held at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar.

Today in the last knockout match of POOL – D at Ravenshaw Ground, KIIT University won the Toss and decided to field against Ravenshaw University. Ravenshaw scored 141/9 in the allotted 20 overs and KIIT chased the target of 142 for the loss of 8 wickets in 19.5 overs, thus winning the match by 2 wickets. For KIIT M. Prashant scored 44 of 35 balls & Paratha Sarathi Nayak scalped 4 wickets for 12 runs in 4 overs.

After completion of all the knockout matches Magadh University (Pool – A), University of Burdwan (Pool – B), Sambalpur University (Pool – C) & KIIT University (Pool – D) emerged as Pool winners and qualified for the league stage. The league matches will be played at KIIT Cricket Stadium from 19th – 21st February 2024.

All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & MP Kandhamal for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Food, Transportation & Field of Play) for the said tournament.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS  Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the KIIT Team on qualifying for the league stage and conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming league matches.

