Bhubaneswar: KIIT Men Team & East Coast Railway Women Team Champions in 70th Senior State Volleyball (Men & Women) Championship 2023 at Kandhamal & Boudh.

The 70th Senior State Volleyball (Women) Championship 2023 concluded today at Boudh Stadium, Boudh.

Guest List:

Chief Guest Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Chairman Organizing Committee, Hon’ble MP Kandhamal, President – Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), President – Odisha Volleyball Association (OVA) & Founder KIIT & KISS. Shri. Mahidhara Rana, Hon’ble MLA, Kantamal & Chairman, Boudh District Planning Board. Shri. D.B.M.M.Patra, Additional District Magistrate, Boudh Shri. Mrutyunjaya Mishra, Chairperson, Boudh, N.A.C Shri. Lalatendu Mishra, Ex-Collector-Boudh & Director Sports KIIT & KISS. Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Associate Jt. Secretary VFI, Hony. General Secretary, OVA & Director General Sports & Yoga, KIIT & KISS.

RESULTS WOMEN CATEGORY at BOUDH

Women Finals: East Coast Railway beat KIIT by 2:0 sets

3rd/4th Position: Jagatsinghpur beat Kendrapara by 2:0 sets

Champion : East Coast Railway

Runner Up : KIIT

3rd Position : Jagatsinghpur

4th Position : Kendrapara

The Women’s Champion Team was awarded a cash price of Rs. 30,000/-, Runner’s Up Team Rs. 20,000/- and 3rd Position Team Rs. 15,000/- respectively.

Also Six International Volleyball Women Players [Shibani Priyadarshini (KIIT), Snehamayee Kisan (KIIT), Lasyamayee Mohanta (KIIT), Mamali Nag (KIIT), Veena K. (E. Co. Rly) & Sruthi Laxmi K. S. (E. Co. Rly)] were felicitated today.

The 70th Senior State Volleyball (Men) Championship 2023 concluded today at Phulbani Stadium, Phulbani.

Guest List:

Chief Guest Shri. Angada Kanhara,Hon’ble M.L.A, Phulbani. Shri. Asish Iswar Patil, IAS, Collector & District Magistrate, Kandhamal. Shri. Kamala Kanta Pandey, Working President, Odisha Volleyball Association (OVA). Shri. Shiba Prasad Tripathy, General Secretary, District Athletics Association, Kandhama

RESULTS MEN CATEGORY at PHULBANI

Men Finals: KIIT beat Sambalpur by 3:0 sets

3rd/4th Position: Mayurbhanj beat Balasore by 3:2 sets

Champion : KIIT

Runner Up : Sambalpur

3rd Position : Mayurbhanj

4th Position : Balasore

The Men’s Champion Team was awarded a cash price of Rs. 30,000/-, Runner’s Up Team Rs. 20,000/- and 3rd Position Team Rs. 15,000/- respectively.

Also Three International Volleyball Men Players (Rahul Barik, Ashish Swain, MD Raza from KIIT) were felicitated today.

The 2nd Inter Club Traditional Shooting Volleyball (Men) Championship 2023 was concluded today at Catholic Church Ground Sarengerpi, Daringbadi.

RESULTS TRADITIONAL SHOOTING VOLLEYBALL MEN at DARINGBADI

Men Finals : Baliguda beat Daringbadi

Champion : Baliguda

Runner Up : Daringbadi

The Men’s Traditional Shooting Volleyball Champion Team was awarded a cash prize of Rs. 20,000/- and Runners Up Team Rs. 10,000/- respectively.

Shri Gadadhara Patra, BDO Daringbadi graced the closing ceremony as Chief Guest.

Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Hony. General Secretary, Odisha Volleyball Association (OVA) thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Chairman Organizing Committee, Hon’ble MP Kandhamal, President – Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), President – Odisha Volleyball Association (OVA) & Founder, KIIT & KISS for providing all the facilities to conduct this prestigious championship in Kandhamal & Boudh which hosted this championship for the 2nd time in a row. He also thanked the Kandhamal & Boudh District Athletic Associations for successfully conducting the state championship. The Infrastructure facilities like Volleyball Grounds along with Flood lights created last year is one of the best where this state championship was conducted. All the players & officials are very much satisfied with facilities provided to them and thanked Prof. Samanta for all the facilities.

Prof. Samanta congratulated all the winners & conveyed his best wishes to all the players and wished them good luck for their future endeavours.