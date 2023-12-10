Bhubaneswar: KIIT Men Team & East Coast Railway Women Team Champions in 70th Senior State Volleyball (Men & Women) Championship 2023 at Kandhamal & Boudh.
The 70th Senior State Volleyball (Women) Championship 2023 concluded today at Boudh Stadium, Boudh.
Guest List:
- Chief Guest Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Chairman Organizing Committee, Hon’ble MP Kandhamal, President – Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), President – Odisha Volleyball Association (OVA) & Founder KIIT & KISS.
- Shri. Mahidhara Rana, Hon’ble MLA, Kantamal & Chairman, Boudh District Planning Board.
- Shri. D.B.M.M.Patra, Additional District Magistrate, Boudh
- Shri. Mrutyunjaya Mishra, Chairperson, Boudh, N.A.C
- Shri. Lalatendu Mishra, Ex-Collector-Boudh & Director Sports KIIT & KISS.
- Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Associate Jt. Secretary VFI, Hony. General Secretary, OVA & Director General Sports & Yoga, KIIT & KISS.
RESULTS WOMEN CATEGORY at BOUDH
Women Finals: East Coast Railway beat KIIT by 2:0 sets
3rd/4th Position: Jagatsinghpur beat Kendrapara by 2:0 sets
Champion : East Coast Railway
Runner Up : KIIT
3rd Position : Jagatsinghpur
4th Position : Kendrapara
The Women’s Champion Team was awarded a cash price of Rs. 30,000/-, Runner’s Up Team Rs. 20,000/- and 3rd Position Team Rs. 15,000/- respectively.
Also Six International Volleyball Women Players [Shibani Priyadarshini (KIIT), Snehamayee Kisan (KIIT), Lasyamayee Mohanta (KIIT), Mamali Nag (KIIT), Veena K. (E. Co. Rly) & Sruthi Laxmi K. S. (E. Co. Rly)] were felicitated today.
The 70th Senior State Volleyball (Men) Championship 2023 concluded today at Phulbani Stadium, Phulbani.
Guest List:
- Chief Guest Shri. Angada Kanhara,Hon’ble M.L.A, Phulbani.
- Shri. Asish Iswar Patil, IAS, Collector & District Magistrate, Kandhamal.
- Shri. Kamala Kanta Pandey, Working President, Odisha Volleyball Association (OVA).
- Shri. Shiba Prasad Tripathy, General Secretary, District Athletics Association, Kandhama
RESULTS MEN CATEGORY at PHULBANI
Men Finals: KIIT beat Sambalpur by 3:0 sets
3rd/4th Position: Mayurbhanj beat Balasore by 3:2 sets
Champion : KIIT
Runner Up : Sambalpur
3rd Position : Mayurbhanj
4th Position : Balasore
The Men’s Champion Team was awarded a cash price of Rs. 30,000/-, Runner’s Up Team Rs. 20,000/- and 3rd Position Team Rs. 15,000/- respectively.
Also Three International Volleyball Men Players (Rahul Barik, Ashish Swain, MD Raza from KIIT) were felicitated today.
The 2nd Inter Club Traditional Shooting Volleyball (Men) Championship 2023 was concluded today at Catholic Church Ground Sarengerpi, Daringbadi.
RESULTS TRADITIONAL SHOOTING VOLLEYBALL MEN at DARINGBADI
Men Finals : Baliguda beat Daringbadi
Champion : Baliguda
Runner Up : Daringbadi
The Men’s Traditional Shooting Volleyball Champion Team was awarded a cash prize of Rs. 20,000/- and Runners Up Team Rs. 10,000/- respectively.
Shri Gadadhara Patra, BDO Daringbadi graced the closing ceremony as Chief Guest.
Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Hony. General Secretary, Odisha Volleyball Association (OVA) thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Chairman Organizing Committee, Hon’ble MP Kandhamal, President – Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), President – Odisha Volleyball Association (OVA) & Founder, KIIT & KISS for providing all the facilities to conduct this prestigious championship in Kandhamal & Boudh which hosted this championship for the 2nd time in a row. He also thanked the Kandhamal & Boudh District Athletic Associations for successfully conducting the state championship. The Infrastructure facilities like Volleyball Grounds along with Flood lights created last year is one of the best where this state championship was conducted. All the players & officials are very much satisfied with facilities provided to them and thanked Prof. Samanta for all the facilities.
Prof. Samanta congratulated all the winners & conveyed his best wishes to all the players and wished them good luck for their future endeavours.