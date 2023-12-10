Flagging off the Odisha Startup Carnival 2023: A 14-Day Extravaganza of Innovation, Collaboration, and Growth

Bhubaneswar : The AIC-Nalanda Institute of Technology Foundation, with unwavering support from the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Government of India, and in collaboration with Fluid Ventures, a SEBI-registered early-stage venture capital fund, and the Utkal Chamber of Commerce & Industry Limited (UCCIL), proudly hosted the Inaugural Ceremony of the Odisha Startup Carnival 2023 at Kalabhoomi, Pokhariput, Bhubaneswar, on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

The Odisha Startup Carnival 2023 marks the 2nd edition of a monumental 14-day journey, a confluence of Mentoring, Meetings, and Meetups, designed to propel the startups of Odisha to new heights of success. Aimed at providing a unique platform for every stakeholder in the startup ecosystem, the event endeavors to equip them with the knowledge and insights needed to navigate the trajectory of growth and scalability.

The prestigious event witnessed the distinguished presence of Dr. Brahma Mishra, President of The Utkal Chamber of Commerce Limited, and Smt. Jayashree Mohanty, District Governor (RID 3262) & President, Luminous Infoways, as Guests of Honour. Dr. Mishra, in his address, affirmed the industry’s wholehearted support for startups, recognizing them as a pivotal growth component in today’s entrepreneurship-based economy. Smt. Mohanty, while addressing the gathering, emphasized the changing times and Odisha’s commitment to reaching new heights of excellence, taking adequate measures to support entrepreneurs from all sections of society.

Mr. Amit Singal, Founder of Fluid Ventures, expressed his belief that “Odisha is evolving as one of the choicest destinations for startup investment by Angels and VCs across India.” Mr. Durga Prasad Gouda, Chief Executive Officer of AIC-Nalanda, echoed the sentiment, stating that the Odisha Startup Carnival is poised to be a significant program for all stakeholders in the Odisha ecosystem, facilitating startups to create successful and scalable ventures.

The 2023 edition of the Odisha Startup Carnival is expected to attract a substantial footfall of Industry Experts, Academia, Startups, Innovators, Incubators, Mentors, Investors, and Corporates from diverse fields and sectors across the nation. This diverse congregation aims to empower startups to overcome the challenges of their entrepreneurial journey.

Interested startups can access relevant information and register for the program at https://osc.aicnitf.in/. Join us in this celebration of innovation, collaboration, and the spirit of entrepreneurship!