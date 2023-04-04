Kia India records exponential growth of over 44% in FY 22-23 with 2,69,229 units

CHENNAI: India’s fastest-growing premium carmaker, Kia India, continues its winning feat by registering a remarkable 44% growth in FY 2022-23 underscoring the company’s ability to navigate through challenging market conditions. It also posted its highest-ever market share of 7.4% in the latest quarter by selling 74,735 cars. These results reflect the growing demand for Kia’s vehicles in India with its differentiated designs and technology offerings, as the company continues to make a strong impact on the market.

In the month of March 2023, Kia sold 21,501 units in the domestic market, with Sonet being company’s best seller at 8,677 units, followed by Seltos with 6,554 and Carens with 6,102 units. Coming to the international dispatches, Kia India exported 85,754 units in FY2023 whereas the monthly export numbers in March’23 stood at 6,200 units.

Commenting on the development, Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “Our phenomenal success is inevitably because of our customers who continue to love our products and entrust us with their mobility needs year after year. Our focus on offering futuristic design, combined with cutting-edge technology, has helped us in winning Indian market and new-age customers alike. With additional features and improvements in engine and transmission combinations in RDE-compliant vehicles, we are confident that we will continue our winning spree where more & more customers will join our Kia family. As we continue to push boundaries and embrace new technologies, our passion for disruption will inspire and delight our customers for years to come.”

Kia India’s success is also reflected in the brand’s growing network of dealerships across the country. In close to 4 years, Kia India has expanded its dealership network to over 425 touchpoints across 213 cities in India, offering easy accessibility to its world-class products and services.

Kia India recently introduced its refreshed RDE compliant vehicle line-up with updated powertrain and additional features in the Seltos, the Sonet and the Carens. This came in alignment with the Government of India’s vision for cleaner emissions with transition to Phase II of BS6 norms.

About – Kia India

In April 2017, Kia India signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India, to build a new manufacturing facility at Anantapur District. Kia commenced mass production in August 2019 and has an annual production capacity of approximately 300,000 units. In April 2021, Kia India reimagined itself in line with its new brand identity, “Movement that Inspires” aimed at offering customers meaningful experiences backed by innovative products and services. Under the new brand identity, Kia has set out to find ways to achieve new benchmarks and inspire consumers to be more and do more. Till date, Kia India has launched five vehicles for the Indian market – the Seltos, the Carnival, the Sonet, the Carens, and the EV6. Kia India has completed over 8.89 lakh dispatches from its Anantapur plant, including 6.93 lakh domestic sales and over 1.96 lakh exports. With over 2.6 lakh connected cars on Indian roads, it is among the connected Car leaders in the country. The brand has a widespread network of 425 touchpoints across 213 cities and is focused on strengthening its footprints across the country.