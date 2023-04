Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik arrives in Japan along with a high-level delegation; the CM will hold discussions with investors to attract investments in Odisha. Ambassador Sibi George welcomes Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik on his arrival in Japan. Chief Minister is leading a delegation of Senior officials and business representatives from Odisha for engaging on Investment, Trade and industrial development opportunities.