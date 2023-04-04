India rejects China’s move to assign invented names of several places in Arunachal Pradesh; Says, such attempts will not alter the reality

The External Affairs Ministry has refuted the Chinese move to renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh. In a statement, official spokesperson of External Affairs Ministry Arindam Bagchi today said, this is not the first time China has made such an attempt. He said, India rejects this outright.

Mr. Bagchi asserted that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of the country and attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality.

The response came in the wake of media reports stating that China has renamed 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh.