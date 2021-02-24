Khimji Jewellers celebrates 12th Anniversary of its iconic 621 Janpath Store

Bhubaneswar : The most trusted jewellery brand of Odisha, Khimji Jewellers with a legacy of 84 years celebrates 12th Anniversary of its iconic 621 Janpath Store in Bhubaneswar. As part of the celebration, the brand announced heavy offers such as Flat 50% off on Making Charge of Hallmarked Gold Jewellery, Flat 20% off on certified diamonds, Flat 10% off on MRP of Silver Jewellery and Flat 10% off on Silver WT). items for its valued customers. The offers are exclusively available at Khimji’s Jewellers 612 Janpath Store and Chandrasekharpur Store of Bhubaneswar from 20th Feb to 7th March 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Sourabh Das Gupta (CEO) Khimji Jewellers said, “We are overwhelmed to celebrate 12 successful years of our Janpath store. Since inception of Khimji Jewellers 621 Janpath Store, it is not only a jewellery showroom in the city but has been an iconic landmark for people of Bhubaneswar.” “We are grateful and thankful to our valued customers for trusting us constantly all these years and making it the most sought after jewellery store of entire Bhubaneswar. Khimji jewellers looks forward to be associated with more customers and wish to continue the journey of Khimji jewellers growth together.”

Khimji jewellers 12 Janpath Store is the largest Jewellery Showroom of Janpath. The 4 storeyed jewellery store has a wide range of Gold Jewellery product designs of national and international standards. It should be noted, the store has the largest collection of ‘Bala or Kangan’ in entire Bhubaneswar. It also has an wide array of Diamond, Platinum and silver jewellery along with Silver Wt. silver items. Apart from jewellery, the store also has wide collection watches of top international brands.

As a part of the celebration, the brand also announced the 3 winners of its recently held Valentine Selfie Contest in collaboration with 92.7 Big FM under which the customers had to take selfies at Selfie points of different Khimji jewellers stores and post it in their social media tagging Khimji jewellers official page. The winners were given away gold coins as their prize. The name of the winners are Dr. Suraj Meher, Dr. Sonam Swain and Guru Ashish Mohanty from Bhubaneswar.

“Me and my husband are extremely happy to win the Valentine Selfie Contest. My family have been customers to Khimji jewellers as long as we can remember. The reason why I prefer Khimji jewellers over other brands is its quality of Gold & its craftsmanship . All my wedding jewelleries were from Khimji jewellers and the designs were always loved by all. One more thing that I loved about Khimji jewellers is that the Diamonds here are IGI certified that makes us feel secure every time we purchase Diamonds from Khimji Jewellers ” said wife of Dr. Suraj Meher, one of the winners of Khimji Jewellers Valentine Selfie Contest.

