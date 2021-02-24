Alliance Air will commence flight operations from Bilaspur to Delhi via options of Jabalpur & Allahabad

New Delhi: Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India will commence flight operations from Bilaspur to Delhi via options of Jabalpur & Allahabad effective 1st March 2021. The flights are scheduled on Monday, Wednesday, Friday & Sunday. Routes Jabalpur-Bilaspur-Jabalpur and Bilaspur-Allahabad-Bilaspur will be launched under the UDAN scheme (Regional Connectivity Scheme) of Government of India. The airline will be deploying ATR 72 600 aircraft having a seating capacity of 70 seats for the route. These new flights will now connect Bilaspur to Jabalpur, Allahabad and Delhi, while further connecting to the rest of the country over Delhi.

Related