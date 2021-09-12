Khimji Jewellers’ brand new store at Jharsuguda to sparkle Western Odisha markets

Minister, Dept. of Health and Family Welfare, Naba Kishore Das inaugurated the store on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Largest jewellery store in Western Odishaoffers thousands ofexquisite designs of Gold, Diamond & Silver

Jharsuguda : Synonymousto customer trust on quality of precious metals,Khimji Jewellers – the largest jewellery chain of Odisha, celebrated another landmarkon the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, by opening their store at Jharsuguda.Hon’ble Minister, Dept. of Health and Family Welfare, GoO, Naba Kishore Das inaugurated the store traditionally by lighting the lamp in the presence of Chairman, Dinesh Khimji, Director, Mitesh Khimji, &Sumeet Khimji and Managing Director Kishore Khimjiof Khimji Jewellers.

Located at Sarbahal Road, Marwari Para of Jharsuguda, the jewellery retail chain of Odisha has increased its store count to 6, bringing in the largest jewellery store in Western Odisha. With thousands ofexquisite jewellery designs of Gold, Diamond and Silver, the store offers the jewellery lovers a beautiful shopping experience and easy access to 100% BIS and IGI hallmarked jewelleries under one roof.

Congratulating Khimji Jewellers on their new endeavors, Hon’ble Minister,Dept. of Health and Family Welfare, GoO, Naba Kishore Das said, “The arrival of this new outlet of Khimji will create a new chapter in business sector of Jharsuguda and I strongly believed Jharsuguda will definitely become a commercial and Industrial hub of Odisha in next 5-10 years.”. He later went for a walk through of the store to experience the aesthetically designed store and the products.

Besides the arrival of largest jewellery brand in the city,the company’s employability in the locality has been the talk of the town among millennials. The newly opened store in Jharsuguda will offer direct employment to 75 and indirect employment to 150 people.As of now the company has generated over 400 employment opportunities for the locals from Western Odisha accumulating direct and indirect employment from both of its Rourkela and Jharsuguda store.

Speaking on the occasion Mitesh Khimji, Director of Khimji Jewellerssaid, “Jharsuguda has always been on our mind, due to the potential of the market and the growing demand of lifestyle needs. Nevertheless, the geographic advantage in the territory is another key factor behind Jharsuguda being our first choice for expansion. This new store which will cater to a major portion of Western Odisha Market such as Sambalpur, Bargarh and Balangir apart from Jharsuguda. Thisis the largest jewellery & lifestyle store of Western Odisha which is equipped with a capacity to cater all Western Odisha markets.”

Spread across 8000 sq.ft area, the showroom offers its customers with a large variety ofdesigns that are going to sparkle the entireWestern Odisha.Encumbered with traditional and contemporary collectionsdesigned for varieddemography and festivity,the store offers a wide range of Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Silver, fashion jewellery, Silver utensils, gifts and artifactsall under one roof.

Enlightening on the legacy of the brand,Dinesh Khimji, Chairman Khimji Jewellers said, “We at Khimji Jewellers believe in the philosophy of ‘Customer First,’ to which the people of Jharsuguda and nearby are going to experience with this store of Khimji Jewellers. The 85 years legacy of the company has stood on high business standards and it compels our team to ensure high quality and value-for-money for our customers. I am sure, with our variety of collections the brand will also enjoy customers’ love at Jharsuguda, the same way it has been on all other locations”.

The store was inaugurated keeping all the safety concerns in mind including proper hand and respiratory hygiene. Also the store will offer a safe and hygienic retail environment to its customers by adopting all precautions and safety measures.