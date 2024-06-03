Keel Laid for Second Cadet Training Ship (Yard-18004) at L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli

Keel laying ceremony of the second Cadet Training Ship (Yard – 18004) was held at M/s L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli on 03 Jun 24. The ceremony was presided over by RAdm Sandeep Mehta, Assistant Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition (ACWP&A). RAdm G K Harish (Retd), Head Shipbuilding Business, L&T and other senior officials from Indian Navy and M/s L&T were present for the occasion.

The contract for indigenous design and construction of three Cadet Training Ships was concluded between MoD and M/s L&T on 07 Mar 23.These Cadet Training Ships will be utilised for training officer cadets at sea after their basic training ashore. These ships will also extend training facility to cadets from Friendly Foreign Countries.

This is yet another significant milestone in Indian Navy’s pursuit towards indigenous shipbuilding and is in consonance with Government of India’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives.

The Long Term Integrated Perspective Plan (LTIPP) 2012 – 27 envisages a force level of three Cadet Training Ships for Indian Navy.