80th Staff Course commences at Defence Services Staff College in Wellington

The 80th Staff Course commenced today at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu. The course is designed to train mid-career officers from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force to become proficient staff officers and future military leaders and equips officers with the knowledge and skills necessary to operate effectively in an integrated tri-services environment. During the course, 480 student officers including 38 officers from 26 Friendly Foreign Countries will gain a deep understanding of the functioning of each service and the warfighting philosophies at tactical and operational level over a duration of 45 weeks.

In his address to the student officers, Lt Gen Virendra Vats, Commandant, DSSC highlighted the dynamic nature and character of warfare, characteristics of the VUCA World and how DSSC would empower the student officers to face future challenges. He emphasized the critical role of synergy and integration among the Army, Navy, and Air Force and underscored the importance of understanding the unique capabilities of each service to ensure seamless collaboration in modern warfare.

The Commandant also highlighted the need for student officers to develop a strong understanding of emerging technologies and geopolitical issues impacting India’s military and security landscape. This awareness will empower them to make informed decisions and contribute effectively to military strategies.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the 80th Staff Course also introduced a specially curated curriculum for a select group of student officers from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and friendly foreign countries. The curriculum would foster a collaborative and inter-service approach to jointness and integration in warfare and focus on inter-service understanding and cooperation at this early stage in their careers, thus empowering them to lead the way in the upcoming era of Theatre Commands.