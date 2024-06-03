National level Coordination Committee for the World’s largest grain storage plan holds its first meeting in Delhi

The National Level Coordination Committee (NLCC) for the World’s largest grain storage plan held its maiden meeting in the Ministry of Cooperation, New Delhi on Monday.

Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, Dr Ashish Kumar Bhutani along with Secretary (Agriculture and Farmers Welfare), Secretary (Food and Public Distribution), Secretary (Food Processing Industries), MD (NCDC) held the first meeting with Food Corporation of India (FCI), National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD, WDRA and other stakeholders.

The committee reviewed the status of implementation of its pilot project in 11 States, which was initiated last year. The Plan envisages creation of various agricultural infrastructure at PACS level, including warehouses, custom hiring center, processing units, Fair Price Shops, etc. through convergence of various existing schemes of the Government of India (GoI), such as, Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), Agricultural Marketing Infrastructure Scheme (AMI), Sub Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PMFME) etc.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, Dr Bhutani told that the project is one of the most ambitious ones being undertaken by the Government of India envisaging creation of warehouses at a decentralized level for nationwide rollout of the plan.

The Pilot project has been implemented by National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) with the support of NABARD, Food Corporation of India (FCI), Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) in coordination with States/ UTs concerned. Further, the pilot is being extended in 500 additional PACS with the support of State Governments, NCCF, National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), etc.

States/ UTs and National level Cooperative Federations, like National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED), have identified more PACS for creation of storage capacity & other agricultural infrastructure under the Project.

The Committee members also discussed about how to take the plan forward on a nationwide scale, including the possible options for linkage of godowns with various stakeholders.