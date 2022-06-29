Kathua Administration accords rousing reception to first batch of Amarnath Yatris at Lakhanpur

KATHUA : District Administration Kathua today welcomed the first batch of Amarnath yatris at Lakhanpur- the gateway of Jammu & Kashmir amidst spirited participation of a large number of pilgrims who turned up for annual Amarnath Yatra resuming this year after two years of Covid scare.

The Yatris were formally welcomed at Lakhanpur base camp in Kathua district by Vice Chairman DDC Kathua Raghunandan Singh, DC Kathua Rahul Pandey, SSP Kathua R C Kotwal, President MC Lakhanpur DDC Member Dr Shweta.

The pilgrims left Lakhanpur at 12:15 PM for the forward journey to Jammu. The devotees who registered for the annual pilgrimage were given RFID tags at Lakhanpur for which the government had put up a special counter. The Yatris already registered pilgrims coming by road through Lakhanpur have to undergo eKYC for the issuance of RFID Tags.

The DC Kathua, while formally welcoming the Yatris, informed them that the district administration has made elaborate arrangements for pleasant experience of the Yatris who can get help and other relevant information from dedicated Helplines and Counters established for their facilitation.

The yatris proceeded to Jammu from where they will carry on to the Himalayan cave shrine in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The 43 day long Shri Amarnathji pilgrimage will begin on June 30 and conclude on August 11.