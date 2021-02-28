Kanya Anmol Hai felicitates prominent personalities with ‘Charan Sparsh’ award 2021

•Veteran Actress Smt. Isha Bebarta, Brightest women writers Dr. Manorama Biswal Mahapatra, Famous sculptor Padma Shri Raghunath Mahapatra and Famous Theatre actor Sangram Maharana conferred with the third ‘Charan Sparsh Award’

Bhubaneswar: With an aim to recognize the hard work, dedication and integrity in discharge their duties in different strata, the third edition of ‘Charan Sparsh’ award 2021 was conferred to four prominent personalities in a special programme organized by leading social outfit Kanya Anmol Hai. On this occasion, Veteran Actress Smt. Isha Bebarta, Brightest women writers Dr. Manorama Biswal Mahapatra, Famous sculptor and MP Rajya Sabha Padma Shri Raghunath Mahapatra and Famous Theatre actor Sangram Maharana were conferred with the third ‘Charan Sparsh Award’ 2021’.

Padma Shri Dr. Raghunath Mohapatra MP, Rajya Sabha joined as Chief Guest among others, Dr. Pabitra Kumar Subudhi Reader and HOD, Dept of Economics was Key Note Speaker.

On this occasion, Padma Shri Raghunath Mahapatra said, Charan Sparsh Award is an unique felicitation platform. It will always inspire the individual to showcase their hard work, integrity and dedication.

The awardees who have excelled their fields shared about their contributions during the felicitation.

Rotarian Saroj Dash, the National Convener of KAH said the main objective behind the award show was to recognize the hard work, dedication and integrity in discharge their duties. All guest appreciated the effort of Kanya Anmol Hai.

Leading Social Organization, Kanyaa Anmol Hai (KAH), known for its work on protecting girl children has designed an innovative programme to felicitate outstanding women for their inspiring work. Named appropriately as ‘Charan Sparsh’, this initiative has been created to present a platform that celebrates the life, work and legacy of living legends of Odisha who have inspired generations of girls and women in Odisha and beyond to excel in different professions, to be examples in personal lives in contributing to social reforms and in being resilient during times of hard challenges and difficulties.

Special award given to ” Anchor Tapaswini Pattanaik and Journalist Ramjiban Gochhayat for their respective contribution for Charansparsh and Kanya Anmol Hai since long

Sasmita Dash ( Founder), Anshu Tripathy ( Co Chairperson), Archana Panigrahi ( President), Debasmita Das, Madhusmita Nayak, Rajalaxmi Nanda, Lipun Maharana, Soumya Behera, Akash, Jay Samanta also present in the occasion.