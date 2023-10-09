Kalyan Jewellers India Limited announces its plan to launch 33 showrooms by Diwali 2023

Thrissur, 8th October 2023: Kalyan Jewellers India Limited (BSE: 543278, NSE: KALYAN KJIL), one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, has announced its expansion plan till Diwali 2023 across India with 33 new showrooms.

Today, Kalyan Jewellers is present across 22 states and union territories in India as well as 4 countries in the Middle East. Currently, the company has 77 showrooms in South India, 55 showrooms in North and Central India, 25 in West India, 18 outlets in East India, and 34 in the Middle East.

Kalyan Jewellers is all set to expand its operations across key non-South markets, symbolizing its commitment to broadening the footprint and plans to further solidify its presence at a pan-India level. The upcoming showroom launches scheduled for October include Kishangunj, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Hajipur and Kankarbagh in Bihar, Faridabad and Panipat in Haryana, , Jajpur in Odisha, Barnala and Chandigarh in Punjab, Solapur in Maharashtra, Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, Purlia in West Bengal, Kasipur in Uttarakhand as well as Moradabad, Mathura, Aligarh, Alambagh and Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from these, as part of its major push in expanding market presence across metro cities, the company will be launches new showrooms at Bandra, Mulund and Goregaon in Mumbai, Barasat and Barrackpore in Kolkata, whereas in New Delhi the upcoming showrooms will be located at Chandni Chowk and Shahdara Road.

Following the phygital model, Kalyan Jewellers’ digital-first jewellery platform – Candere will be expanding its retail footprint with 7 new showrooms before Diwali. As part of this, the company has announced that it will be opening 3 outlets in Mumbai, 2 in Bangalore, whereas 1 each in Kerala and Bihar.

Speaking about the company’s aggressive expansion strategy, Mr. T S Kalyanaraman, Managing Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “I am extremely delighted with the love and support that brand Kalyan Jewellers has been receiving from patrons across the country. It fills me with immense pride to witness this remarkable growth journey of brand Kalyan Jewellers, wherein we have played a pioneering role in revolutionizing the larger ecosystem. As we embark upon the next phase of growth, our aim to ensure sustained growth while expanding our market presence from strength-to-strength.”

The jewellery brand aims to explore the untapped potential of Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets while also significantly expanding presence across metro cities in non-South India. With its unique brand proposition of a service-backed shopping experience and distinctive design philosophy, the company aims to offer an enriching experience to patrons across the country. The company maintains a strong commitment to withholding its foundational principles of trust and transparency while being a pioneer in India’s jewellery industry.

Kalyan Jewellers has consistently been at the forefront of revolutionizing India’s jewellery industry with trailblazing initiatives. From spearheading ground-breaking initiatives such as voluntarily offering only BIS-hallmarked gold jewellery in the year 2000, to the introduction of the 4-Level Assurance Certificate in 2018, Kalyan Jewellers has set new standards of integrity and customer-centricity in the jewellery industry.

With a strategic expansion plan, Kalyan Jewellers continues to pave the way for a glittering future, forging a brilliant path with unwavering commitment to trust, transparency, and unmatched customer dedication that serves as its strong foundation and guiding principles.