Kalyan Jewellers announces the launch of its 7th showroom in Punjab

Patiala : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, today announced that it will be making a foray in Patiala, with the launch of its brand new showroom at Bhupindra Road. The new showroom will be inaugurated by Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday, 15th July at 6 PM. This will mark the company’s 7th showroom in the state of Punjab. Currently, the jewellery brand marks its presence across all major markets in the state namely – Amritsar, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Mohali and Ludhiana.

To commemorate the showroom launch, Kalyan Jewellers is offering a unique promotion: 0% making charges on half the purchase value for customers who shop for a minimum of Rs. 1 lakh. Additionally, the Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate – the lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms – will also apply. These offers are valid for a limited period only.

Commenting on the new showroom launch, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “We are delighted to announce our foray in Patiala, which will be the brand’s seventh showroom in the state of Punjab. Among one of the biggest markets in the state, while Patiala has traditionally held a reputation as a thriving centre for trade and commerce, its gradual transformation into an industrial hub offers tremendous untapped potential and will eventually help us boost growth momentum. Building upon our strong foundations laid in the region, the new investment reflects our commitment to strengthen presence in the state. “

The showroom launch in Patiala is part of the company’s strategy to expand its retail footprint and operations in the region, making the brand more accessible to patrons and supplementing the growth momentum. The showroom will feature an extensive range of designs from various collections of Kalyan Jewellers. Patrons can expect state-of-the-art facilities with a world-class ambiance, providing an unparalleled experience.

All the jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers is BIS hallmarked and undergoes multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate, guaranteeing purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. This certification reflects the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyal customers.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands, including Muhurat (Wedding Jewellery Line), Mudhra (Handcrafted Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), Glo (Dancing Diamonds), Ziah (Solitaire-like Diamond Jewellery), Anokhi (Uncut Diamonds), Apoorva (Diamonds for Special Occasions), Antara (Wedding Diamonds), Hera (Daily Wear Diamonds), Rang (Precious Stones Jewellery), and the recently launched Lila (Coloured Stones and Diamond Jewellery).