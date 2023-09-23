Kalyan Jewellers announces the launch of its 3rd showroom in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, today announced that it will expand its presence in Bhubaneswar, with the launch of its brand new showroom at Master Canteen. Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor will inaugurate the all-new showroom on 24th September 2023 (Sunday) at 5 PM. This will mark the company’s 3rd showroom in Bhubaneswar.

Commenting on the new showroom launch, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “We are delighted to announce our foray in the vibrant and bustling neighbourhood of Master Canteen, which offers tremendous growth potential for brand Kalyan Jewellers. We are constantly working towards making the brand more accessible, the new showroom will benefit our patrons and the larger consumer base in Master Canteen. On the back of our strong foundations laid in the region, we aspire to boost our growth momentum. This new investment reflects our commitment to strengthen market presence and further boost our growth momentum.”

The showroom launch in Bhubaneswar is part of the company’s strategy to expand its retail footprint and operations in the region, making the brand more accessible to patrons and supplementing the growth momentum. The showroom will feature an extensive range of designs from Kalyan Jewellers’ jewellery collections, presented in world-class ambience.

All the jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers is BIS hallmarked and undergoes multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate, guaranteeing purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. This certification reflects the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyal customers.

Kalyan Jewellers’ all-new showroom will stock Muhurat – the bridal jewellery line curated from across India. It will also have exclusive sections featuring Kalyan’s popular house brands such as Tejasvi (Polki jewellery), Mudhra (Handcrafted Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), Glo (Dancing Diamonds), Ziah (Solitaire-like Diamond Jewellery), Anokhi (Uncut Diamonds), Apoorva (Diamonds for Special Occasions), Antara (Wedding Diamonds), Hera (Daily Wear Diamonds), Rang (Precious Stones Jewellery), and the recently launched Lila (Coloured Stones and Diamond Jewellery).



