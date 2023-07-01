Kalinga Literary Festival to host bi-monthly literary meet at the captivating Silver City, Cuttack

Report by Soumya Ranjan Sahoo; Cuttack: The Kalinga Literary Festival, in association with Cuttack Heritage Walks, is thrilled to announce its new bi-monthly edition at the captivating Silver City, Cuttack! 📚✨

Cuttack, a city adorned with a rich heritage, has played a vital role in shaping Odisha’s vibrant culture. Nestled on the banks of the majestic Mahanadi River, Cuttack’s historical significance stretches back centuries, making it a perfect setting for the celebration of literature and art.

Immerse yourself in the enchanting aura of Cuttack as we bring you a literary extravaganza like no other, in collaboration with Cuttack Heritage Walks. With their expertise in showcasing the city’s architectural marvels, cultural landmarks, and hidden gems, Cuttack Heritage Walks is an invaluable partner in our endeavour to explore and celebrate Cuttack’s heritage.

From its magnificent architecture to its intricate silver filigree work, this city exudes a charm that captivates hearts. It is a treasure trove of tales, waiting to be explored and shared. Cuttack’s history intertwines with Odisha’s cultural tapestry, offering a glimpse into the glorious past of this land.

Mark your calendars and join us at Silver City, Cuttack, where the old world meets the new, and the magic of literature intertwines with the allure of heritage. Let’s come together to embrace the splendour of Cuttack, credit to Cuttack Heritage Walks, and honour its contributions to Odisha’s rich cultural mosaic.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Kalinga Literary Festival’s bi-monthly edition in Cuttack, in collaboration with Cuttack Heritage Walks. 📅✨

Together, let’s celebrate the written word, explore the heritage, and weave new stories that resonate with the spirit of Odisha!