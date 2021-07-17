K.Srinivasa Rao , New Head of Station of NTPC Talcher Kaniha

Talcher: Shri K. Srinivasa Rao, Executive Director (Talcher Kaniha) has taken over charge as new Head of Project of NTPC Talcher Kaniha w.e.f 14.07.2021, on transfer of Shri Sudip Nag, Executive Director to CC-EOC, NETRA as ED(Biomass).

Prior to joining at Talcher Kaniha, Shri K. Srinivasa Rao was posted as Head of Project at NTPC Tanda Thermal Power Station, Uttar Pradesh. He is a Mechanical Engineering graduate from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad. Shri Rao joined NTPC in 1985 as 10th Batch Executive Trainee.

He started his career in NTPC from Ramagundam Super Thermal Power Station, Telengana. Shri Rao has a long stint of 36 years of service in NTPC.

Shri K. Srinivasa Rao has served the Maharatna Company in various capacities in the field of Operation & Maintenance, Fuel Handling, Technical Services, and Operation Services at NTPC Ramagundam, Darlipalli, Mauda Super Thermal Power Stations, Talcher Thermal Power Station and Southern Region-HQs, Secunderabad. He served as Head of Project at NTPC Tanda Thermal Power Station.

Shri Rao is a veteran Power Professional and brings with him rich experience in the Power Sector.