Himachal Governor emphasises on more training to youth through KVN

Shimla: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar presided over the meeting of Kaushal Vikas Nigam (KVN) at Raj Bhavan today.



On the occasion, the Governor stressed upon post covid management programmes and focus on health related professionals such as Emergency Medical Technician, General Duty Assistant (GDA), GDA- Advanced (Critical Care), Home Health Aide, Medical Equipment Technology Assistant etc. He said that industry requirements should be aggregated and opportunities should be given to all eligible candidates. He said that skill development trainings should be given for youth at oxygen refill stations and oxygen plants. Focus should be given on procurement of construction structures and Training Equipments, he added.



Governor said that advance training in the area of tourism and hospitality and information technology should be imparted to the youths of the state through KVN. He asked them to complete all rural livelihood centers within the stipulated time period. He appreciated the initiatives taken by the Nigam and hoped that it would work more towards providing employment through skill to the youth living in rural areas.



On the occasion, Neeraj Chandla, General Manager apprised the Governor and gave a powerpoint presentation. She said that KVN was established in 2015 as State Skill Mission of Himachal Pradesh, incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013. She said that it was an umbrella body for implementation and coordination of skill activities across the State. She said that through various programmes and schemes, the Nigam consolidate Technical Vocational and Educational Trainings (TVET) framework in the State and work for the development of quality skill infrastructure in the State. She added that its main objective was for demand driven skill training for youth in the State and cent percent training cost sponsored by HPKVN for Himachali Youth.



Other senior officers of the Nigam were also present on the occasion.





