Himachal Pradesh Governor pays obeisance at Jakhu Temple

Shimla: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar along with Lady Governor Anagha Arlekar visited the Hanuman Ji temple, Jakhu here today. He offered prayers in the temple.



The Governor went to Jakhu temple in the morning through the rope-way. This was his first visit outside the Raj Bhavan as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. The Governor also visited the temple complex and praised the grandeur and beautiful ambience here.



The Governor implored to Lord Hanuman to shower his immense blessings on the citizens of Himachal Pradesh, give good health to all and prayed to provide countrymen relief from corona pandemic.



This religious place is not only a centre of faith but is also important in terms of tourism. Good facilities have been provided to the devotees here, said Shri Arlekar.



Sub Divisional Magistrate Shimla Manjeet Sharma apprised the Governor about the history of the temple and its religious beliefs.

