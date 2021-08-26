Jyotiraditya M. Scindia writes to Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur for strengthening aviation Infrastructure in state

New Delhi : Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, has written to Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, requesting his personal intervention in expediting the matters for strengthening of aviation infrastructure in the state. AAI has embarked upon development and expansion of airports in the country at a cost of Rs. 20,000 Crore in the next 4-5 years in order to meet the growing passenger demand in the country.

Shri Scindia has drawn attention of Shri Jai Ram Thakur on following issues that are impacting the implementation of various projects pertaining to aviation sector in Himachal Pradesh:

AAI has projected a land requirement of 13 acres at Shimla airport for strengthening of runway and construction of AAI Residential Colony. Further, the State Government has been requested to extend support for removal of obstacles and provide requisite land for making Shimla airport compatible for operation of ATR-72 type of aircraft.

The State Govt. has been requested to complete the infrastructure works at Shimla, Mandi, Manali and Baddi for operationalization of these heliports at the earliest.

An amount of Rs. 1.44 crores is outstanding on the part of State Government as VGF share for Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT).