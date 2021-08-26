Jyotiraditya M. Scindia writes to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for strengthening aviation Infrastructure in state

New Delhi : Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, has written to Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, requesting his personal intervention in expediting the matters for strengthening of aviation infrastructure in the state. AAI has embarked upon development and expansion of airports in the country at a cost of Rs. 20,000 Crore in the next 4-5 years in order to meet the growing passenger demand in the country.

Scindia has drawn attention of Shri Hemant Soren on following issues that are impacting the implementation of various projects pertaining to aviation sector in Jharkhand:

For upgradation and development of Ranchi Airport, AAI has projected a land requirement of 506.4 acres, which is yet to be handed over to AAI.

Similarly, AAI requires 545 acres of land for development of Dhalbhumgarh airport to make it suitable for operations of A-320 type of aircraft.

The State Government has to complete the approach road to Deoghar airport, which is otherwise almost ready to be operationalized.