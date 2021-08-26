Jyotiraditya M. Scindia writes to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani for strengthening aviation Infrastructure in state

New Delhi : Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation has written to the Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister of Gujarat, requesting his personal intervention in expediting the matters for strengthening of aviation infrastructure in the state. AAI has embarked upon development and expansion of airports in the country at a cost of Rs. 20,000 Crore in the next 4-5 years in order to meet the growing passenger demand in the country.

Shri Scindia has drawn attention of Shri Vijay Rupani on following issues that are impacting the implementation of various projects pertaining to aviation sector in Gujarat:

490.36 acres of land is required at Bhavnagar airport for making it suitable for operation of AB-320 type of aircraft.

17.38 acres of land is required at Jamnagar airport for development of city side infrastructure.

322.85 acres of land is required at Kandla airport for making it suitable for operation of AB-320 type of aircraft.

434.5 acres of land is required at Porbandar airport for revision of orientation of runway and making it suitable for operation of AB-320 type of aircraft.

18.33 acres of land is required at Vadodara airport for basic strip requirements and parallel taxi track.

96.93 acres of land is required at Surat airport for installation of CAT-I approach lighting system and extension of runway. The State Government has also been requested for allocation of 2100 acres of land at Surat airport for development of 2 nd runway.

runway. The State Government has been requested to clear the dues of Seaplane operation for operations between Sabarmati River Front and Kevadia.

An amount of Rs. 0.47 Crores is outstanding on the part of State Government as VGF share for Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT).