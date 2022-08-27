Justice Uday Umesh Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit will be sworn-in as Chief Justice of India today. President Draupadi Murmu will administer him oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He succeeds Justice NV Ramana, who retired yesterday.

Justice UU Lalit will be in office for 74 days, a tenure shorter than average. Justice Lalit was involved in some landmark judgements in past and will also handle some major cases in his tenure as Chief Justice. In past, he was involved in the landmark judgement in the Triple Talaq case.

Justice UU Lalit studied at the Government Law College, Mumbai, and specialised in criminal law. He practised in the Bombay High Court till 1985 and moved to Delhi in 1986.