Justice Rajesh Bindal to perform duties of the office of the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court from 29th April

New Delhi: The President of India in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, appointed Shri Justice Rajesh Bindal, senior-most Judge of Calcutta High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 29th April, 2021 following the retirement of Shri Justice Thottathil Bhaskaran Nair Radhakrishnan, Chief Justice, Calcutta High Court. A notification in this regard has been issued by Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice today.

Shri Justice Rajesh Bindal, B.Com., LL.B, enrolled as an Advocate on September 14, 1985. He practised in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Central Administrative Tribunal, in Taxation, Constitutional, Civil and Service cases. His field of specialization was Taxation matters. He worked as Standing Counsel for I.T Department, various Central and State Government organisations. He was appointed as a Permanent Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 22, 2006. He was transferred to Common High Court for Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union territory of Ladakh on 19.11.2018. He was appointed as Acting Chief Justice of Common High Court for Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union territory of Ladakh on 09.12.2020. He was transferred to Calcutta High Court on 05.01.2021.