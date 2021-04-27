AirAsia India offers free cancellation and rescheduling on all flights to and from Karnataka, extends offer for Delhi flights

Mumbai: AirAsia India announced free cancellation and rescheduling for all flights to and from Karnataka, and an extension on the earlier waivers for flights to and from Delhi as well. AirAsia introduced this additional flexibility for guests in light of the lockdown and curfew on the movement of individuals announced by the State Government to curb the spread of the pandemic. While the lockdown in Delhi continues till 05.00 hrs on 3rd May 2021; the 14-day lockdown in Bengaluru commences from 21.00 hrs on 27th April till 10th May 2021, although passengers travelling from and to airports are exempt on production of a valid itinerary. All AirAsia India guests flying to and from Delhi and Bengaluru can now opt to cancel or reschedule to another flight without any change fees or cancellation charges.

In keeping with their philosophy of ensuring the maximum convenience and flexibility, AirAsia also launched its #FlexIt campaign, offering free rescheduling on all flights across India for bookings made till 15th May 2021. To ensure that guests continue to have the greatest flexibility if their plans change with increased uncertainty and travel restrictions, the airline extended this offer for bookings made on its new website www.airasia.co.in as well as other major booking channels. AirAsia India also revamped its popular ‘Premium Flex’ fares, which in addition to unlimited changes, also offers a choice of seats, pre-booked hot meals for all flights above 2 hours,

and among lowest charges of only ₹500 for cancellations made beyond 72 hours before the scheduled flight departure.

Flights can be changed or cancelled seamlessly in less than a minute by AirAsia India’s new chatbot, Tia, available on airasia.co.in or on WhatsApp on +91 63600 12345. In addition to modifying bookings, the AI-powered chatbot Tia can also assist guests with travel advisories, FAQs, refunds, flight status and service recovery options.