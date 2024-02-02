Bhubaneswar: Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh appointed chief justice of Orissa High Court. “In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, Judge of the Patna High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” the notification issued by Ministry of Law read.

Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law & Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal shared the notification on X.