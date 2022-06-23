Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed sworn in as Chief Justice of HP High Court

New Delhi :Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court here today. He was administered the oath of office by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in a simple but an impressive ceremony held at Raj Bhawan. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was also present on the occasion.

The ceremony took place at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhawan, where Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh conducted the proceedings of the oath ceremony and read out the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President of India.

Secretary to Governor Rajesh Sharma obtains the signature of the Governor and Chief Justice on the Oath Form.

Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Judges of Himachal Pradesh High Court, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Member of Parliament Pratibha Singh, Advocate General Ashok Sharma, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen of various boards and corporations, senior officers of the state government and other prominent people were also present on the occasion.