Central projects worth over Rs. 10,000 crore have been sanctioned for the State besides special financial assistance of Rs. 800 crore :Jai Ram Thakur

New Delhi :While addressing the ‘Tridev Sammelan’ of Shimla Parliamentary constituency organized at Police Ground, Solan in Solan district today, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that Shimla parliamentary constituency traditionally remain the Congress citadel, but now with the hard work of the workers of the BJP, it has rocked this bastion of the Congress, by continuously winning three elections.

Chief Minister said that the Tridevs of the party were vital for strengthening the organization and it was crucial that the Tridevs work with greater dedication and coordination. He said that the Tridevs were in true sense the foundation stones of the Party and on their strength demands the future of the Party. The party workers must set a goal and then strive hard to achieve the same, he added.

Jai Ram Thakur urged the party functionaries to work with greater commitment and dedication to ensure that the BJP again forms Government in the State, so as to keep the process of development going on in steady pace. Accusing the opposition leaders of misleading the people of the State, he said that the people of the State were wise enough and would not get carried away by the nefarious designs of the opposition. He said that it was after 37 years that any government succeeded in repeating its Government in Uttar Pradesh. He said that it was for the first time that any Government succeeded in repeating its Government in Uttrakhand. He asked the people that if this can happen in these four States, why can’t the same be replicated in Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister said that the last four and a half years of the present State Government have ensured that the State of Himachal Pradesh becomes the most developed State of the country. Giving the credit of this development to the Prime Minister and the Union Government, he said that the Prime Minister has always been concerned towards the developmental demands and expectations of the State. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the State for a record seven times in the last eight years. This shows the bonding the Prime Minister shares with the State and its people, he added.

Jai Ram Thakur said that central projects worth over Rs. 10,000 crore have been sanctioned for the State, besides special financial assistance of Rs. 800 crore. He said that one AIIMS, four Medical Colleges, Atal Tunnel Rohtang, IIM etc. were possible due to the double engine Governments at the State and the Centre. He also detailed a few developmental schemes initiated by the State Government for welfare of the deprived sections of the society. Unfortunately, the opposition leader was claiming that once they come to power in the State, they would scrap all the schemes of the present State Government, he added.

The Chief Minister also backed the Agnipath Yojna of the Centre Government terming it as a scheme to strengthen the Indian Army and provide employment to the youths of the country. He also paid floral tributes to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukharjee on the death anniversary of Dr. Mukharjee.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar while paying floral tributes to Shyama Prasad Mukharjee said that had Dr. Mukharjee not laid down his life for the integration of Jammu-Kashmir, the story would have been entirely different. He said that it was due to his supreme sacrifice that today Jammu-Kashmir was an integral part of India. He said that the BJP was a party with a difference and for it ‘Nation Comes First’.

Narendra Singh Tomar said that as many as 18 States of the country had an NDA-BJP Government and it was the biggest political party of the world. He said that the BJP has always been committed for welfare and development of the village, poor and the farmers. He said that the Centre Government was ensuring that everyone in the country had a house to live in and food to eat. He said that the Union Government has set a target of providing house to every homeless by the end of this year.

The Union Minister said that free gas connections have been provided to every household by the Union Government under the Ujjwala Yojna. He said that PMGSY has proved a boon to ensure road connectivity to almost every household in the country. He also appreciated the schemes launched by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, to supplement the efforts of the Centre Government.

Narendra Singh Tomar said that BJP would once again come to power in the State as the State Government led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expedited the pace of development in the State.

Co-Incharge State BJP Sanjay Tondon said that the ‘Tridevs’ were pillars of the BJP and the party could only strengthen when the pillars were strong. He said that every Booth Palak must ensure effective coordination with every voter of that booth. He said that every worker of the party must be motivated to work for strengthening the party from the grass root level.

Member of Parliament and President State BJP Suresh Kashyap while welcoming the Chief Minister and Union Minister in his Parliamentary constituency said that this Tridev sammelan would go a long way in ensuring the victory of BJP in the coming State assembly elections. While paying tributes to founder of Jan Sangh, Shyama Prasad Mukharjee, he said that Dr. Mukharjee was a thinker, nationalists and educationist, always strived hard for unification of India from Kashmir to KanyaKumari. He also thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showering in benevolence on the people of the State. He also lauded the good work done by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during in the State. Chief Minister has initiated several schemes to ensure that the left out population deprived from several schemes of the Centre, get covered by the schemes started by the State Government, he added. He also detailed the benefits of Agnipath Yojna of the Centre Government for induction of youth in the Indian Army.

Urban development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Health Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal, Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, former Speaker State Vidhan Sabha Dr. Rajiv Bindal, Organization Secretary Pawan Rana, State Mahila Morcha President Rashmi Dhar Sood, Purshottam Gularia were present on the occasion among others.

