MP :Polling in 8702 gram panchayats of 115 Janpad Panchayat on June 25 in the first phase

New Delhi :In the first phase of three-tier panchayat elections to be held in 52 districts on June 25, polling will be held in 8 thousand 702 gram panchayats of 115 janpad panchayats. Polling will be held from 7 am to 3 pm. On this day, one crore 49 lakh 23 thousand 165 voters will be able to exercise their franchise in 27 thousand 49 polling stations.

Secretary State Election Commission Shri Rakesh Singh has informed that polling will be held on June 25 at Berasia and Phanda Janpad Panchayat of Bhopal District Panchayat, Biaora, Rajgarh of Rajgarh district, Silwani, Badi of Raisen District, Sehore of Sehore District, Basoda, Vidisha of District Vidisha, Indore, Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow), Samver, Depalpur of District Indore, Bhagwanpura, Jhiranya, Segaon of District Khargone, Khandawa, Harsud, Baldi (Killod) of District Khandwa, Nisarpur, Kukshi, Bagh, Dahi, Badnawar of District Dhar, Petlawad, Thandla of District Jhabua, Burhanpur of District Burhanpur, Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Bhabra), Katthiwada of District Alirajpur, Sendhwa, Pansemal of District Barwani, Murar, Bhitarwar, Ghatigaon, Dabra of District Gwalior, Guna, Bamori of District Guna, Khaniyadhana, Badarwas of District Shivpuri, Ashok Nagar of District Ashok Nagar, Datia of District Datia, Sihora, Kundam, Panagar, Jabalpur (Bargi) of District Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Tamia, Harrai, Amarbada of District Chhindwara, Seoni, Barghat of District Seoni, Baihar, Paraswada, Baraseoni, Khairlanji of District Balaghat, Bichhiya, Mawai, Nainpur of District Mandla, Shehpura, Mehdawani of District Dindori and Narsinghpur, Gotegaon, Kareli, Chawarpatha, Babai Khichali and Saikhed Janpad Panchayats of District Narsinghpur.

Similarly, Vijayraghavgarh, Dhimarkheda, of District Katni, Badnagar, Ujjain of District Ujjain, Neemuch of District Neemuch, Aalot development block of District Ratlam, Shajapur of District Shajapur, Badoud of District Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur of District Mandsaur, Bagli, Kannaud, Khategaon of district Dewas, Sagar, Rehli, Kesli of District Sagar, Chhatarpur, Rajnagar of District Chhatarpur, Damoh, Patharia of District Damoh, Baldevgarh of District Tikamgarh, Niwari of District Niwari, Panna, Ajaygarh of District Panna, Hanumana, Mauganj, Naigarhi of District Rewa, Baidhan of District Singrauli, Sihawal, Kusmi of District Sidhi, Chitrakoot (Majhgawan), Suhawal (Satna), Uchhera of District Satna, Sohagpur, Kesla, Betul of District Narmadapuram, Betul, Amla, Shahpur, Harda of District Betul, Harda, Timarni, Khirkiya of District Harda, Sohagpur of District Shahdol, Umaria (Karkeli) Pali No. 2, Pushprajgarh of Anuppur of Disrtict Umaria, Mihona (Raun), Lahar of District Bhind, Sheopurkalan of District Sheopur and Ambah and Porsa Janpad Panchayat of District Morena will also go to polls on June 25.