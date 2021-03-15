JSW Steel organized selection session for the young football players

Barbil: JSW Steel Limited has organized a selection trial for the young football trainees from Jajang Mines region in Keonjhar district. On 12th March 2021, the selection session was carried out in presence of selection committee members, committee comprised of Mr. Birendra Kumar Mr. Mahanta, national level Football Coach, Ms. Sukumari Laguri, National level Football player and Mr. Krushna Mahanta, National level coach. Out of total 150 trainees, 25 boys and 25 girls were selected by the experts.

In line with promoting sports in the region, a three days inter-State Football Knock-out Tournament 2021 at Bandhuabeda village under Jajang Panchayat was also organized by BDYAM Club, in support with JSW Steel limited. A total 32 teams from Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and West Bengal participated. The final match was played between Team Sai FC from Sirispal and Team Sangeeta FC from Totasahi, wherein Sai FC defeated the later with a score of 2-0.

Speaking during the award ceremony Mr. Rakesh Mishra – Head HR., JSW Steel Ltd. Odisha (Mines) said that JSW is fully committed to holistic development of sports across the region through its robust grassroot exercise programs. Besides other CSR initiatives, the company is keen to extend its every possible support for the growth of sports and games in the region where it operates.

Present on the occasion were Mrs. Ratnamani Naik, Sarpanch – Jajang Panchayat, Mr. Govinda Majhi, Ward Member – Bandhuabeda, Mr. Narendra Hansda, Club President, Mrs. Sushma Hansda- Club Secretary – BDYAM, Mr. Vishal Raj – Manager CSR and Ms. Rilina Ghosh, CSR Official from JSW Steel Ltd., Odisha.

To mark the closure of the programme, a cultural event was organized wherein folk-dance and music were performed by the artists.

Related