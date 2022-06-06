JSW Steel dedicates the World’s first ‘Steel-Slag Sand’ plant to the Nation

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Environment Day, JSW Steel dedicated the World’s first ‘Steel-Slag Sand’ plant to the nation at JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works.

The commissioned unit of 0.30 Mtpa capacity (821t/day) is one of its kind in the world, equipped with value-added technology, which will not only mitigate the slag disposal problem but also provides low-cost eco-friendly sand for construction purposes.

The Research & Development team of JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works has developed this sustainable process for converting steel making slag into sand (fine aggregate to replace river sand) for its extensive usage in civil construction. This new steel slag sand also offers an eco-friendly alternative to river sand. This patented process circuit treats crushed slag through a vertical shaft impactor and a classifier after metallic separation.

Pavan Kumar Malapati, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Ballari inaugurated the world’s first “Steel-Slag Sand” the newly commissioned plant at JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works.

Speaking on the occasion, Honorable Chief Guest, Pavan Kumar Malapati, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Ballari applauded the JSW’s efforts in the field of environment conservation and emphasized that in the light of environmental concerns related to construction aggregates, this new technology will address the issues related to the sand shortage in Karnataka. He went on to appreciate that JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works is one of the cleanest plants of the country.

In addition, he stressed the importance of the role that the corporates and communities will play to ensure that the conservation and sustainable use of the environment will lead to sustainable growth and help upliftment of our people and the surroundings at large. “

PK Murugan, President, JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works, highlighted the various JSW initiatives in solid and liquid waste management that the conglomerate has taken up at Vijayanagar Works and enlightened that this steel slag sand will be an economically viable and environmentally acceptable alternative material for replacing ‘River-sand’ and ‘Manufactured-sand’ used in roads and civil constructions.”

The use of slag as aggregate reduces the need for virgin material, energy and polluting emissions generated during the mining/crushing, processing and transportation of that material. Effective utilization of this material will have a tremendous economic impact, conservation of natural resources and gainful recycling of process by-products.

Preeti Gehlot, IAS, Commissioner – City Corporation, Ballari, IPS, Superintendent of Police – Ballari LR Singh, Chief Operating Officer – JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works, Rajashekhar Pattanasetty, President, Projects Planning & Execution Excellence – JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works, JSW management team and employees were present on the occasion.