Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman to launch the Iconic Day celebrations of Ministry of Corporate Affairs at Vigyan Bhawan tomorrow

New Delhi :Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will flag off the Iconic Day celebrations of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) during Iconic Week of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) as a part of the mega celebration of Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs in New Delhi, tomorrow. The Iconic Day will be celebrated at the Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs will grace the occasion the as the Chief Guest and Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State for Ministry of Corporate Affairs & MoS (I/C) Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Ministry of Planning would be the Guest of Honour.

The event will be an amalgam of various industry experts, consumer & investor voices, regulatory experts, professionals, corporate citizens, investors and other stakeholders. During the inaugural session the chief guest will unveil eight major releases, viz:

Releases, Launch & Prize Distribution

Release of Short Film “Journey of Corporate Governance in India: A Panorama”- will majorly include evolution of Corporate Governance in India Release of Film on Investors Oath –the film on oath will be released and oath will administered in 75 unique locations throughout India, wherein present and prospective investors from all over the country will come together in physical and virtual mode to take oath with under the aegis of IEPFA to become informed and empowered investor. Release of Commemorative Postal Stamp on Investor Awareness – A unique postal stamp carrying the message of inclusive financial literacy & investor awareness with the mandate of Investor Education & Protection Fund Authority. Launch of Special Window Facility (for senior citizens of 75 years age and above)- the film shows the unique initiative of IEPFA for Senior Citizens of 75 years age and above. Launch of National CSR Exchange Portal- a digital initiative on CSR which will enable stakeholders to list, search, interact, engage and manage their CSR projects on a voluntary basis. The portal is a testimony to the idea of “Technology empowers the less empowered”. Release of Publication on IBC –Insolvency Now & Beyond-for the benefit of stakeholders of IBC ecosystem in India. The publication is a compilation covering UK experiences and best practices on the emerging areas/ issues under the Insolvency ecosystem in India. Presentation of awards to winners of National Online Quiz on IBC, 2016-IBBI- in collaboration with MyGov.in and BSE Investors’ Protection Fund, IBBI has conducted the ‘3rd National Online Quiz on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016’, to promote awareness and understanding of the Code among various stakeholders across the country. The Quiz received participation of more than 71,000 participants. Release of E-Book A Compendium on CSR Compendium – For the benefit of stakeholders and ease of accessing the information, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs compiled all the existing knowledge resources on CSR into a single source, and proposed to release as an e-book “Compendium on CSR”.

Shri Rajesh Verma, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), along with head of other subordinate and regulatory organisations under the MCA will also be present during the occasion. Various other technical sessions were organized by IEPF Authority, Competition Commission of India, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Professional Institutes viz. ICAI, ICSI, ICoAI.

Different activities conducted by organisations under the Ministry throughout the period of Amrit Mahotsav will also be exhibited during the events.

Being the facilitator for Corporate Governance in India, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has over the past years organized more than 360 programmes on the different themes under this Mahotsav including Ideas @75, Resolve @75, Actions @ 75, Achievements @ 75 and commemorating the freedom struggle. These programmes have been organized involving all key stakeholders at various parts of the country in spirit of Jan Bhagidari.