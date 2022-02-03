JSW sponsors Covid 19 awareness chariot

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: A Covid 19 awareness chariot was sponsored by JSW Foundation, Paradeep port trust hospital head Dr Prahalad Panda inaugurated the drive on Wednesday. The chariot will travel the entire Paradeep urban areas including Kujanga and Erasama coastline so as to spread awareness among people with regards to creat consciousness and preventive measures to thwart the blowout of the Covid 19 epidemic in their locality. The mobile chariot will accompany local Asha workers, medical workforce, and paramedical staff likely to tour each corner of wards and Panchayata’s. The inauguration event was attended by JSW senior officer Manish Gupta, Biju Memorial hospital head Dr Basanta Kumar Raut, a few executives of JSW Company and local civilians. [Ends]

