InterGlobe Air Transport appointed as the General Sales Agent (GSA) for Bedsonline to distribute its product portfolio in India  

New Delhi: InterGlobe Air Transport (IGAT) today announced partnership with Bedsonline for the distribution of its products in India. With this tie-up, IGAT becomes the new General Sales Agent (GSA) for Bedsonline in the country.

“Through this alliance, we will be venturing into a new category of hotel bookings, diversifying our business while expanding our touchpoints across consumers’ travel journeys, with services including air travel, car rental and now hotel bookings,” said Mr. Sunil Talreja, Vice President – India Operations at InterGlobe Air Transport. He added, “We are delighted to partner with Bedsonline to support them in expanding their presence in the Indian market with our wide travel distribution network and extensive corporate customer base.”

“This agreement represents a great opportunity for our clients in India and we are very excited to enter this partnership with InterGlobe Air Transport,” said Tomeu Gili, Head of MEAI at Hotelbeds, the parent company of Bedsonline. Tomeu explained that clients “will now have a local sales team at their disposal to contact, as well as a CRC team based in India who can assist them at any time with operational issues.”

Headquartered in Gurugram, InterGlobe Air Transport Limited (IGAT) is the GSA for a range of international travel brands in India and has in-depth knowledge of the aviation and travel industry. Its dynamic work culture has helped the company to consistently deliver world-class services by improving operations and profitability, and now, with this new partnership with Bedsonline, they are expanding into the hospitality sector.

Indian travel agencies already working with Bedsonline will continue to book all their accommodation, activities, transfers, and car-hire via www.bedsonline.com