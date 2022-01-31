JSW Paints launches Colours Of Victory range as a tribute to India’s passion for sports

New Delhi: JSW Paints, India’s leading environment-friendly paints company and part of US$ 13 billion JSW Group, has launched a new range of shades called Colours of Victory. This is a tribute to various sports like Boxing, Javelin, Weight-Lifting, Wrestling, Hockey and Badminton where India has been made proud. Each colour range represents the colourful elements of these six sports and includes 4 sub-colours making it a holistic bouquet of 24 colourful portfolio. Through this new colourful range, JSW Paints celebrates the contribution of all Indian athletes who have won accolades for the country in international sports arena. JSW Paints began the roll-out of this range in India on India’s Republic Day.

Commenting on the launch of Colours of Victory, Mr A S Sundaresan, Joint MD and CEO of JSW Paints said, “Through the launch of this exciting Colours of Victory range, we celebrate India’s passion for sports. We began the roll out of Colours of Victory on our Republic Day across India. We hope our customers will relate to our sentiments and efforts while selecting these unique colours for their homes. We are happy to extend the promise of Any Colour One Price to Colours of Victory range.”