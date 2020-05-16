JSPL Foundation’s Supports for Kovid-19

Angul: Today JSPL Foundation , the CSR Arm of JSPL , pursuant to its mission to defeat COVID 19 in nooks and corners of India has provided Face Cover Masks and Sanitizers to the Front line and grassroot warriors like the Anganwadi workers and Helpers of Anganwadis of entire Angul district.

JSPL Foundation has provided 3276 Face cover Masks and Sanitary Kits to all the Anganwadi workers & Helpers in 1654 Anganwadi in the district.

These masks have been stitched by the trained women members of the Self Help Groups promoted by the JSPL Foundation. The SHG members are able to earn a fair amount everyday by stitching these masks and in this wage crunch scenario ,this is creating a win win situation.

JSPL Foundation has so far provided 1.30 lakh masks to the Community members , Workforce and COVID Warriors of Angul , Barbil and Bhubaneswar . Jspl Foundation has provided 1700 Face cover Masks to the Security & Maintenance staff of Bhubaneswar Airport .

Under its Mission Zero Hunger which was launched from the Day following to the National Lock down , the Foundation, led by Ms Shallu Jindal has provided cooked food and dry rations to more than 1 lakh migrant labourers and Socially Vulnerables including 50000 meals in Angul Dist. Mission Zero Hunger was launched with the vision of Mr Naveen Jindal , the Chairman of JSPL to ensure that none in the vicinity of JSPL Plants location sleeps on empty stomach .

