JSPL Foundation Observes World Elder Abuse Awareness Day – 2022

Angul: JSPL Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) has observed the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) 2022 in different plant periphery villages and at a few Sr. Citizen Homes of Angul district. To mark the day, several awareness sessions were organised to educate the participants regarding the scenario where the elderly people in the family or in society are neglected or abused physically or mentally.

JSPL Foundation is committed for inclusive and sustainable development of the community residing in its periphery. Holistic care of elderly people is also one of the focused approach of JSPL Foundation to enable them to lead a healthy and happy life.

On getting continuous support from JSPL Foundation to run the Shree Sainatha Senior Citizen home Dr. Dilip Samal, Director said “we are indebted to JSPL Foundation for their kind contribution to both our old age homes situated at Angul and Chhendipada. It is worthwhile to mention that the JSPL Foundation has been a great support for our senior citizens since its inception”.

Apart from need based support to the Sr. Citizen Homes of the locality JSPL Foundation is also running special project like “Swasti” to improve the health condition of Elderly persons by providing a customised health care Van to address the Physical, Mental and Spiritual wellbeing of the people at their door-steps.

In addition to such unique service for elderly people JSPL Foundation also runs a Telemedicine centre & Swasti centre at Jamunda Jungle of Banarpal Block to address the health issues of nearby villager, where most of the elderly people are visiting regularly to take proper doctor’s consultation, medicines and physiotherapy from expert doctors and therapists respectively. In case of requirement the patients are also taking telephonic consultations from specialised doctors and thousands of elderly people are being benefited through this Swasti Express & Telemedicine centre.

The Primary goal of World Elderly Abuse Day is to develop a better understanding of elderly Abuse and neglect by raising awareness about cultural social, economic and demographic factors that influence such abuse and neglect.

“We in JSPL Foundation focus on continuous improvement of the quality of life of the elderly people, mainly those are abandoned , lost , underprivileged and vulnerable and consistently contribute to their physical and mental wellbeing” said JSP’s President & Group Head of CSR & Sustainability Mr Prashant Hota.

Apart from supporting several old age homes in districts of Odisha, JSPL Foundation has been supporting Old age homes at Chhattisgarh and Delhi.