New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that Yoga’s beauty is in it’s simplicity. He said that Yoga can be done at home, during work breaks or in a group. For Yoga anyone needs a Yoga mat and some empty space, he further added.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Yoga’s beauty is in it’s simplicity. All you need is a Yoga mat and some empty space.

Yoga can be done at home, during work breaks or in a group.

I hope you will practice it regularly…”