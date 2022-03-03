JSPL Foundation Flags-off Swasti Express for Senior Citizens & School Buses for Kids

Angul: The Angul Collector and District Magistrate Shri Siddhartha Shankar Swain, IAS, flagged off the Swasti Express – a special initiative by JSPL Foundation for senior citizens. Angul Location Head and Executive Director (I/C) of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) Mr. Hridayeshwar Jha, Additional District Magistrate (Revenue) – Shri Santosh Pradhan, ADPHO (TB & Leprosy)- Dr. Biswabihari Mohanty, District Social Security Officer- Shri Narayana Mohapatra, District Social Welfare Officer- Smt. Alma Barua, Chairman, Adruta Children Home- Prof. Aditya Kumar Mohanty, General Manager, CSR, Smt. Puspalata Satapathy were present on the occasion.

Inaugurating the Swasti Express Shri Siddharth Shankar Swain, said “This is a unique initiative taken-up by any corporate. Hope the elderly people of Angul will take benefit of this facility for their wellbeing “.

On this occasion Mr. Hridayeshwar Jha, also said “Elderly people those who are suffering from muscular and joint pains are finding it very difficult to travel. So, this mobile therapy van will definitely help them to get various therapeutic services at their door step”.

Swasti Express is a customized vehicle equipped with basic therapeutic equipment to improve physical, Mental and spiritual wellbeing of the elderly people suffering from age related health problems. This vehicle will move to 55 villages near JSP’s plant vicinity, covering two blocks of Angul i.e. Chhendipada and Banarapal. Along with Therapeutic care, the elderly people will also be oriented on naturopathy, yoga, pranayama, physical (joint/muscle mobility/relaxation) exercises with manually operated physiotherapy equipment, diet counselling and other spiritual engagements.

In addition to this Swasti Express dedicated to senior citizens, JSPL Foundation, the CSR arm of JSP also provided three more School buses to Adruta Children Home to ferry their school kids in Dhenkanal, Sundargarh & Puri. Angul Collector and District Magistrate Shri Siddharth Shankar Swain, also flagged off the same in presence of all the other dignitaries. Adruta Children Home is a rehabilitation center for abandoned, unclaimed, parentless and destitute children and JSPL Foundation is helping this organization in several ways to facilitate their education, healthcare, and other basic facilities.